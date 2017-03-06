XL Hybrids announced its XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution will roll out on Ford F-150 pickup trucks beginning fourth quarter 2017.

“After securing order commitments from our leading fleet customers, we made the decision to begin production on the popular and versatile Ford F-150,” said Clay Siegert, XL Hybrids’ co-founder and chief operating officer. “Already, major fleets are placing orders to be among the first to get the PHEV on the road to positively impact their sustainability initiatives while saving on fuel costs.”

NV Energy and DTE Energy are among the newest utility and municipal fleets who say they intend to purchase XL Hybrids’ XLP PHEV system, which delivers a 50 percent improvement in miles driven per gallon, as well as significant reduction in C02 emissions. They join previously-announced fleets San Diego Gas & Electric Company — which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 110 units — Liberty Utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Montgomery County Maryland and the City of Newton, Mass., looking forward to accepting XLP ship-thru deliveries beginning fourth quarter 2017.

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP will also be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and the new 3.3L base engine, both featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP will be compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

XLP will also include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports carbon dioxide emissions reductions. The XL Link vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.