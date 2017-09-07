In response to devastation and widespread flooding caused by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey, Love’s Travel Stops announced it is giving a total of $1 million to help with mid- to long-term relief and recovery efforts.

Love’s will give $500,000 to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. This fund ensures 100 percent of donations will be distributed to local United Ways to help victims in the affected areas in Texas and Louisiana in the months and years ahead. Love’s is also earmarking $500,000 to help its employees through the Love’s Employee Emergency Fund.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this unprecedented storm,” said Jenny Love Meyer, vice president of communications for Love’s. “Our Musket fuel trading office employs more than 100 people near downtown Houston, and several travel stop locations throughout Texas and Louisiana employ hundreds more. Many of our employees are among the thousands who have suffered personal and property loss. Even so, many have reported to work to keep our locations open where possible to take care of first responders and anyone needing assistance. We’re beyond fortunate to have big-hearted, dedicated employees across our Love’s, Musket, Gemini, and Trillium CNG companies.”

As relief and recovery efforts continue, Love’s noted its headquarters in Oklahoma City is receiving numerous stories of employees distributing cases of water and food to stranded professional truck drivers and motorists, feeding and providing shelter for families and first responder teams.