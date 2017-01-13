Allison Transmission announced it has transitioned its software offering to a yearly subscription service by releasing Allison DOC Premium V2017.1.0.

Allison DOC is a diagnostic tool that allows technicians to monitor and review all the control systems that are critical to the operation of Allison transmissions, the company noted. The software is available for purchase through Noregon or through the Allison Web Store.

According to the company, the software provides coverage for the following: 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000 series Product Families; 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000 Off-Highway Series Transmissions; and electronically controlled MT(B) 600, CL(B)T, V, HT(B) 700 Series Transmissions; TC10 Transmissions and H40/50 EP System.

“In an effort to simplify the product offering for fleets, the Allison DOC For Fleets tool will combine the 1000/2000 Series and the 3000/4000 Series into a single product; Allison DOC Fleets,” the company added. “Authorized Allison Distributors and Dealers are not required to acquire the ‘Fleets’ version license, however they must upgrade their DOC license to the most recent V2017.1.0 release.”