ATRO Polyurethane•Solutions announced a new micro-site designed to help heavy-duty truck mechanics, fleet owners and parts distributors identify and confirm the proper replacement torque rods and bushings.

The Torque Rod Finder, designed by ATRO, is available at Torque-Rod.com. According to the company, customers can identify and select the proper parts from a database of torque rods.

“ATRO Polyurethane•Solutions sees Torque-rod.com as a solution,” said Mark Sturmon, president and owner of ATRO Engineered Systems. “We believe in saving our customers time, whether it’s less downtime due to our exclusive ATRO POLYS or assisting our customers and distributors in finding the right part faster.”

The company added that its Torque Rod Finder tool makes VIN-less parts identification easy and fast. Users select the bushing type and input the center-to-center measurement.