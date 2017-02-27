With InSite 2.0, Decisiv’s fleet, OEM, lessor and managed maintenance service provider customers can search, analyze and build network-wide dashboards and reports.

NASHVILLE. Decisiv Inc. is pilot testing its new visualization platform, Insite 2.0, the Service Relationship Management (SRM) specialist reported Sunday at the 2017 TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition. The update will be launched to all Decisiv SRM platform users in the second quarter.

With the new visualization platform, Decisiv’s fleet, OEM, lessor and managed maintenance service provider customers can search, analyze and build network-wide dashboards and reports to analyze dwell time, performance, compliance and other actionable information.

“Imagine having a completely interactive ability to filter based on specific locations, types of repair, and other attributes, quickly identifying outliers across thousands of transactions, and then drilling into the actual service events and even to the asset level details,” said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv.

The Decisiv Insite 2.0 platform leverages visualization through Tibco Jaspersoft and Amazon Redshift petabyte-scale, data warehouse technologies. Jaspersoft enables a broad range of visualizations, fast custom dashboard development as well as self-service management of subscriptions and notifications.

“The approach we’re taking to make Insite 2.0 a highly valuable visualization and reporting platform is part of the foundation we’re building for Decisiv’s leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution,” said Dean Dodrill, CIO at Decisiv. “By adding best-in-class big data technologies and BI tools, we can deliver even more highly customizable end user experiences that make their data truly actionable.”

Decisiv customers access Insite as part of their standard subscription including a standard set of dashboards and reports based on user segment (fleet, service provider, lessor, managed maintenance, OEM). Users can interactively filter on specific visualizations and drill down to specific service events, assets, etc.

Decisiv’s ability to electronically manage service events in real-time enables threshold-based notifications so appropriate course corrections can be applied. Insite then provides reporting and analytics on service events not captured anywhere else, including detailed downtime metrics (arrival to departure with time/date stamps on each status update) as well as the most extensive VMRS-based reporting at the event, operation and work order level.

“Having best-in-class BI tools is the next step in our platform’s evolution,” Dodrill said. “We are committed to delivering the architecture, the user experience, and the integration framework to enable asset maintenance to become a strategic advantage for our customers.”

​Decisiv also announced its new white paper, VMRS: The Next Level, that details a clear, simple process for using VMRS coding to enhance maintenance management and analysis.

“Inconsistent usage, limited adoption and misconceptions have minimized the broader value of VMRS,” said Michael Riemer, VP Product and Channel Marketing Decisiv. “Too many people in the transportation industry think that VMRS is only a nine-digit component code, a practice that only takes advantage of three of the 84 available code keys. However, this grossly undervalues the power and value of VMRS as the standard, universal language for service event and asset maintenance.”

VMRS: The Next Level details how service supply chain participants can use VMRS to ensure more uniform process management, more reliable work order creation, more effective communication, and ultimately build a foundation for more accurate reporting and more useful predictive analytics.

VMRS (Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards) is managed and licensed by American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council.