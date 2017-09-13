Gabriel is introducing a series of training options as an expansion of its Answerman technical service offerings. (Photo: Gabriel)

Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) recently launched its Gabriel website training menu.

Gabriel is introducing a series of training options as an expansion of its Answerman technical service offerings, including videos, technical bulletins, online catalogs, and FAQ’s for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

“The convenience and resources from the new training menu have received a lot of positive feedback,” says Jonathon Gore, director of marketing at Gabriel North America. “We are dedicated to keeping our customers educated about our products. By expanding our Answerman page to a full menu of resources and training options, we strive to provide as much education as possible.”

The new training menu is divided into two sections, one for Light Vehicle Training and one for Heavy-Duty Training. The menu also provides FAQ’s to provide a variety of information to dealers, installers, and consumers.

The company added that the full online PDF catalog for light vehicle and heavy-duty ride control products is available for dealers and customers to choose the best possible option for their sale.