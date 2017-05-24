GCR Tires & Service (GCR), a business of Bridgestone Americas Inc., recently launched a new Route Planner tool available on the GCR website. Powered by an enhanced Store Location Finder application, the Route Planner provides access to course intelligence to locate GCR stores along haul routes and select store locations based on their specific service needs, the company noted.

“We are committed to understanding the needs of our customers and providing solutions that help them operate safely, maximize uptime and keep their business moving,” said Jon Kimpel, executive director of marketing, GCR. “Our new Route Planner will help small to medium sized fleets, owner operators and RV customers quickly locate our service stores along any route so they can plan their maintenance activities and make the most of their time on the road.”

According to the company, users can create customized routes by selecting how far they want to deviate to visit a store. The tool, which is fully integrated with Google Maps, allows users to share directions to their mobile devices, with other drivers in the field, as well as save the route for later travel opportunities.

In addition to rolling out the Route Planner, GCR noted it also has upgraded its Store Location Finder enabling fleets to go beyond searches based on zip code and choose a store location based on specific service needs. The enhanced Store Location Finder uses new customized service filters that include: