InTu Mobility launched its new DIESEL I.O. Intelligent Optimization solution for heavy-duty diesel engines. The launch of Diesel I.O. is taking place this week at The Risk Management Summit in Las Vegas.

Emission control features and aftertreatment systems added to diesel engines have been causing significant problems and soaring maintenance costs for trucking companies since 2007, when the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) mandated stringent standards to reduce emissions from on-road heavy-duty trucks and buses. Although many solutions have emerged through the years to help combat aftertreatment problems, OEMs are still routinely working to service fleet for plugged DPF (diesel particulate filters), premature turbo / EGR failure and constant checked engine lights, problems caused by aftertreatment issues.

“Yes, exhaust aftertreatment systems have accomplished their objective by reducing emissions,” said Tony Horling, founder of InTu Mobility. “But emissions systems create upstream & downstream problems. We’ve been helping companies work more efficiently in the field through mobile technology. When we heard the struggles our customers had with diesel engine aftertreatment issues we wanted to help, and brought-in the top master mechanics from around the U.S. to develop a solution. They created Diesel I.O.”

“I’ve been working on diesel engines since I was four, first alongside my Dad, then years later for Cummins,” said Rob Seegers, master mechanic. “Ten years is way too long for trucking companies to be dealing with aftertreatment and DPF issues. Creating Diesel I.O. Intelligent Optimization was something I was proud to help InTu Mobility do. We go out to a site, set-up a Diesel I.O. pilot on 6-10 trucks, then come back in 30 days with the results. There’s nothing better than proving that aftertreatment problems can be eliminated. Oh wait, yeah there is. When companies find out they can reduce maintenance costs by 55% and increase fuel efficiency by 10%-15%, I guess that is the cherry on top.”

InTu Mobility is kicking-off the launch of Diesel I.O. by offering $500.00 off its Diesel I.O. Pilot Program through Dec. 31. Fleet management and operational professionals interested in learning more about Diesel I.O. and the pilot program can call: 866.811.0110.