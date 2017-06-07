Fleet Manager: Mark Collins Company: United Parcel Service Operation: Caring for 280,631 pieces of equipment in the U.S., including 80,231 package-car delivery units and vans, plus 20,789 Class 8 units and yard tractors PROBLEM: Cleaning diesel particulate filters (DPFs) is a critical maintenance task for any truck fleet. Those devices are designed to capture the soot emanating from diesel engine exhaust that must be removed to keep the filter from clogging. The process of burning ...