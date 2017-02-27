NASHVILLE. Manager SE Truck Edition is a new shop software system designed specifically for management of independent maintenance providers for Class 4 to 8 trucks. Introduced at the annual Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) meeting, it integrates seamlessly with developer Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries diagnostic and repair information tools for shop technicians.

The new program allows independent shops to track multiple makes and customers, providing quick access to specs, repair histories, billing, appointments and other specifics. It also offers a full range of management reports and analysis tools, and can create repair estimates based on standardized labor times.

Like other Mitchell 1 products, Manager SE is subscription based and can be bundled with other company programs, including its tech shop software, according to general manager Scott DeGiorgio. It can also be linked to most major accounting software systems and integrated with credit card payment services.