More productivity from in-house maintenance

Senior Airman Broderick Laflen keeps working to replace seals on a pipe from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. Such “hands on” vehicle repair skills are often lacking among many new technicians, noted Derek Sutherland, manager of fleet maintenance for FedEx Freight. In a panel discussion late last year, noted that many of the applicants for jobs posted by his shop network only have automotive experience. And while many sport solid computer and diagnostic skills, they are often flummoxed by the mechanical needs of heavy trucks, such as basic brake inspection and repair processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)