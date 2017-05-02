More productivity from in-house maintenance

More productivity from in-house maintenanceMay 2, 2017
A recent survey conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research (CKCVR), dubbed the Fleet Productivity Gains and Losses study by the firm, indicated that trucking fleets can gain higher productivity by bringing more vehicle maintenance work in-house – something well-known in the U.S. military, where most maintenance is conducted in-house. CKCVR’s study polled 57 fleets that operate more than 47,000 medium and heavy duty trucks (primarily Class 8 tractors) that accrue in excess of 4.5 billion miles annually. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)