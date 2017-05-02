Fleet Owner
Home > Maintenance > More productivity from in-house maintenance

More productivity from in-house maintenance

May 2, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • Maint1.jpg

    Vehicles sit in a bay waiting for repairs at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. CKCVR said of the 57 small, medium, and large trucking companies participating in its Fleet Productivity Gains and Losses study, more than a third said they improved overall productivity an average of 14% by doing more maintenance in-house. Higher fleet productivity is one of the main missions of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), which is tasked with keeping Minot’s ground vehicle fleet up and running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint2.jpg

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen, a fire truck and refueling mechanic with the 5th LRS, washes a part from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. The 5th LRS team performs scheduled, unscheduled and preventative maintenance on Minot’s ground vehicle fleet, determining serviceability, overall condition of the trucks, and need for repair via diagnostic, visual and audio examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint3.jpg

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen washes a part from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. CKCVR’s maintenance report found that some of the major reasons behind lost productivity for commercial trucking fleets include emission aftertreatment system issues, especially increased vehicle maintenance requirements, along with regulatory compliance concerns surrounding hours of service (HOS) rules and the impending ELD mandate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint4.jpg

    In the military, mechanics such as Senior Airman Jeffery Kesler (seen here draining fuel from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base) are responsible for inspecting and troubleshooting repairs on a wide assortment of grounds vehicles – from fire trucks to cars – to ensure they remain in working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint4a.jpg

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen is seen here washing a part from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. According to CKCVR’s commercial fleet study, areas where trucking companies have gained productivity over the past two to three years include improved vehicle performance, more communications via telematics, more automated manual transmissions, shop management programs, additional training and the increased use of automatic tire inflation systems. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint5.jpg

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen seen here replacing seals on a pipe from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. Demand for truck technicians in the private sector is expected to rise sharply in the years ahead. According to George Arrants, program director for national training and recruiting at WheelTime Network LLC, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that some 76,900 new diesel technicians will be needed over the next decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    More
  • Maint6.jpg

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen keeps working to replace seals on a pipe from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base. Such “hands on” vehicle repair skills are often lacking among many new technicians, noted Derek Sutherland, manager of fleet maintenance for FedEx Freight. In a panel discussion late last year, noted that many of the applicants for jobs posted by his shop network only have automotive experience. And while many sport solid computer and diagnostic skills, they are often flummoxed by the mechanical needs of heavy trucks, such as basic brake inspection and repair processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

     

    More
  • Maint7.jpg

    Staff Sgt. William Smith with the 627th LRS vehicle maintenance team at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State loosens a battery cable from a truck battery. All branches U.S. military conducts detailed training for such “hands-on” vehicle maintenance work, through educational efforts such as the U.S. Army’s Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Jimenez)

    More
  • Maint8.jpg

    Staff Sgt. William Smith is seen here changes a battery from a water truck. The vehicle maintenance technicians with the 627th LRS vehicle maintenance team work on gasoline-, diesel- and electric-powered vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Jimenez)

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

A recent survey conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research (CKCVR), dubbed the Fleet Productivity Gains and Losses study by the firm, indicated that trucking fleets can gain higher productivity by bringing more vehicle maintenance work in-house – something well-known in the U.S. military, where most maintenance is conducted in-house. CKCVR’s study polled 57 fleets that operate more than 47,000 medium and heavy duty trucks (primarily Class 8 tractors) that accrue in excess of 4.5 billion miles annually. (Photos courtesy of the Department of Defense)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 23 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Contemplating the factors affecting trucking’s fuel costs
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 7 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
The budget fight: Fiddling while truck safety burns?
by Kevin Jones
Posted 6 days ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×