Tenneco’s Monroe Commercial Vehicle brand’s technical resource center has recently produced two videos to reach thousands of commercial vehicle service technicians and fleet managers. The videos – available for free through the “TennecoInc” channel on YouTube – cover two topics for commercial vehicle and fleet technicians and managers, including “Preventative Maintenance: How to Reduce Downtime” and “Shock Inspection Processes.”

“The latest videos for commercial vehicle technicians and fleet managers are the result of our work daily with customers and their most frequently asked questions. The videos provide insight into streamlined repair processes and preventative maintenance intervals,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “We’re committed to serving the needs of today’s service professionals who are searching for timely training on best practices and service recommendations.”

The “Preventative Maintenance” video discusses the impact of worn shocks, possible vehicle downtime and overall maintenance costs. The “Shock Inspection” video provides a synopsis of ride control inspection processes and critical (often misdiagnosed) signs of worn shocks.