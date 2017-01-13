Papé Kenworth announced it is driving customer uptime by speeding service and repairs and increasing efficiency with Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management at its 13 dealerships in Central California, Oregon and Washington.

Headquartered in Eugene, OR, Papé Kenworth provides new and used Kenworth trucks, lease and rental trucks, and parts and service.

“Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management offers real-time information sharing capability that helps us to keep service and repair events moving forward, increasing uptime for our customers and boosting productivity in our shops,” said Wes Sage, director of service operations at Papé Kenworth. “We receive a return on investment from the potential time savings per work order since the system enables service writers, technicians and parts personnel to all work on the same case from start to finish. There also is a savings in administrative time for estimate creation and warranty management.”

According to the company, collaboration during service and repair events on Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management facilitates the exchange of in-context information, including asset service histories, warranty coverage, electronic inspection reports and preventive maintenance needs. Papé Kenworth noted it also utilizes service, repair and breakdown event management capabilities for service and managed care providers and its customers. The platform can be used to initiate service requests and communicate during service events about estimates and approvals and status updates, the company added.

In Papé Kenworth’s lease/rental operation, the system is used for maintenance scheduling, VMRS coding, and reporting on key process indicators, such as gross margin analysis, by quickly incorporating repair costs from any service location.

“Papé Kenworth was able to identify inefficiencies in the way it was managing service events and use the Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management platform to address those issues,” said Jason Skoog, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “By partnering with Decisiv to develop our Service Management capability within the Kenworth TruckTech+ suite of connected vehicle solutions, we are helping our dealers apply the latest technologies to enhance customer uptime and increase dealer productivity and efficiency to reduce costs.”