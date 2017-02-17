Penray, Inc. announced it has introduced two new chemical service kits to extend engine life and restore engine performance to original levels.

Penray's new 2-Step Oil and Fuel Treatment Kit #7702 offers a chemical service kit that removes debris and deposits from fuel systems, while fortifying engine oil with a specially-formulated compound that strengthens and extends the life of engine oil.

This new 2-Step product includes Penray's Total Fuel System Cleaner, which is effective in dissolving and removing harmful deposits throughout the fuel system, the company noted. It removes debris, varnish, and other contaminants from fuel tanks, fuel lines, and highly-sensitive fuel injectors, resulting in more complete and consistent combustion.

This 2-Step kit also includes Penray's oil treatment, which includes detergents and other additives, increasing the lubricity and life of both conventional and synthetic engine oils.

Penray is also introducing an upgraded 3-Step Premium Oil System Cleaner kit, #7603. This new kit includes the same oil and fuel supplements as the 2-Step kit, and adds Penray's Crankcase and Differential Cleaner. This cleaning agent is useful on higher-mileage engines, those which have seen severe service, or those that have not had regular oil and filter changes. This cleaner is designed to be added to engine oil five minutes before draining, and works to dissolve gum, sludge, and varnish throughout the crankcase, including critical areas like pistons, rings, cylinder walls, and the highly-sensitive cam/lifter interface.

"These two new chemical service kits, created and manufactured in the United States, represent an important opportunity to upgrade a routine oil change into a premium engine service," explains Mark Kardon, director of marketing for Penray. ”The precision of fuel injectors used in virtually all late-model cars requires that they be kept meticulously clean and free of debris and deposits that can interfere with proper fuel delivery and injector spray patterns. These two new service kits provide the opportunity to upgrade to a powerful premium service that enhances both performance and longevity."