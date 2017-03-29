Purkeys, which provides electrical solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry, has developed the Purkeys’ Comparison Tool, an online tool that allows fleets to determine which liftgate battery charging system will work best for their specific application.

“The goal of any battery charging system is to ensure that more energy is going into the batteries than is coming out. In order to make this happen, it is vitally important to know how much charge is being used and how much charge is necessary to maintain the liftgate batteries at a good state of charge,” according to the company.

The company added that the Comparison Tool allows fleets to enter in their information to determine how much energy is being used, then shows which Purkeys liftgate charging system will most efficiently put energy into the batteries.