Repair orders contain a wealth of information. They identify a problem, outline a solution, indicate parts needed for the repair, and include both a timeline for completing the work as well as an initial estimate of the cost to complete it.

In other words, they spell out everything you need to know about a repair so the fleet manager knows exactly what to expect. In addition to defining the service needed, a repair order is an important document in the warranty recovery process.

Here are some tips on how a repair order can help you get all the warranty coverage you are entitled to:

Be cognizant of the vehicle’s base warranty period, including time and/or mileage, as well as any extended warranty coverages that were purchased.

Make sure to understand any warranty on aftermarket componentry. This area often gets overlooked yet most manufacturers of aftermarket parts offer warranty coverage on the parts they make.

Ensure that any documentation that has to be submitted for warranty coverage is tagged properly with the vehicle’s unit number, date of the failure, and mileage at the time of the failure.

Secure failed parts in a designated area because some manufacturers require that the failed part be shipped back to them for failure analysis or as part of fulfilling warranty claims.

Review repair histories to discover a pattern of repetitive failures that can be beneficial to you in requesting additional coverage under policy once the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) warranty period has expired.

Be certain that your best practices meet or exceed the OEM’s minimum requirements for maintenance and service intervals. Failure to follow OEM standards puts you at risk of being denied warranty coverage due to neglect.

Essentially, OEMs factor a certain amount of warranty dollars into the price of the vehicle or part. Taking these simple steps can help ensure you get all the warranty reimbursement you are entitled to as long as you remember to file warranty claims in a timely manner, by the proper deadlines and follow the truck (or part) manufacturer’s warranty claim process.

Don’t leave anything on the table that’s rightfully yours.