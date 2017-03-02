Rush Enterprises announced it has appointed Victor Cummings as vice president of service operations. In this role, Cummings will be responsible for leading the company’s Service, Collision Center, RushCare and Telematics/Technology business units.

“Victor is intensely customer-focused and recognizes that reliable customer uptime, communication and technology are the keys to our growth and success. He is skilled at building competencies with his employees, promoting teamwork and creating positive relationships with his customers and colleagues. He also understands the critical role that disciplined processes play in driving a consistently positive and value added customer experience.” said Michael J. McRoberts, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Rush Enterprises, Inc. “I am confident he will use these attributes to integrate and strengthen the service operations of our company.”

According to the company, Cummings joined Rush Enterprises in 2011 as General Manager of Rush Bus Center – Atlanta, then became District General Manager of the Northern Ohio Region and later the North Carolina Region. Most recently, he was Regional General Manager of the company’s Mid-Atlantic Region.