Ryder System announced it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding equity of Dallas Service Center Inc. (DSC), an independent truck repair facility located in Dallas, TX.

The acquisition, completed on Sept. 29, is expected to be nominally accretive to earnings in 2017. Ryder anticipates additional earnings in future years due to implementation of best practices leading to synergies, as well as improved productivity and safety as part of the Ryder network.

Ryder intends to operate the business under the name Ryder Dallas Service Center, maintaining its current service offering and areas of focus. Ryder said it intends to retain the existing workforce of approximately 50 employees.

“We are pleased with our acquisition of DSC,” said Ryder President of Global Fleet Management Solutions, Dennis Cooke. “We will operate the business as a key part of our West Region, expanding the capacity of our existing maintenance network, while adding new services in the area of body repair work.”

The acquired operation is located at 5115 S. Cockrell Hill Road, Dallas, Texas 75236 and is adjacent to Ryder’s existing Redbird truck rental and service location. The acquired location consists of a 5.87 acre property and 34,000 square feet of facilities, including 31 commercial vehicle maintenance bays, two paint booths, and two wash bays.

Ryder’s Dallas Service Center facility is open for vehicle maintenance from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 214-330-4661.