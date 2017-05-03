Ryder System Inc. announced it will be the strategic service partner for Workhorse Group Inc. Ryder will be the exclusive maintenance provider for Workhorse’s entire light- and medium-duty range-extended electric vehicle fleet in North America and will provide a combination of warranty and maintenance services as part of Ryder’s SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio.

Ryder announced it will also serve as the primary distributor in North America for Workhorse’s E-100 and E-GEN range-extended medium-duty vehicles, as well as the W-15 electric pickup truck, which was unveiled during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

According to the company, the new partnership will provide Workhorse with access to maintenance solutions at hundreds of Ryder service locations throughout North America. Through Ryder SelectCare maintenance, Workhorse will be able to maximize uptime, lower costs, and keep their customers’ businesses moving, Ryder noted.

“Ryder is pleased to partner with Workhorse,” said Dennis Cooke, president, Global Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder. “We commend them for their leadership and decision to partner exclusively with Ryder for their range-extended electric commercial vehicle maintenance needs. This relationship will help make electric commercial vehicles more affordable and reliable, so more businesses can take advantage of their environmental and efficiency benefits.”

Workhorse, an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation industry, manufactures and sells the E-100 battery-electric and E-GEN range-extended electric vehicles. The Workhorse E-100 and E-GEN medium-duty vehicles are currently available to customers in North America and the W-15 electric pickup truck is expected to be in production in late 2018. The company also manufactures fully integrated truck-launched, FAA-compliant unmanned aerial systems (UAS) delivery drones.

“With Ryder, we can bring our leading-edge range-extended electric vehicle technology to a larger base of businesses that are looking to improve efficiencies, save on fueling costs, and get better performance from their fleets,” said Stephen Burns, Workhorse founder and CEO. “Ryder is the global leader in commercial fleet management, yet they’re incredibly agile and forward thinking, especially in their approach to transportation innovations and advanced vehicle technologies. We are proud to rely on Ryder to meet the unique service requirements of our electric vehicle fleet, including our newest W-15 model, the first plug-in, battery-electric range-extended pickup truck built from the ground up by a U.S. original equipment manufacturer.”