Michelin Americas Truck Tires announced Youngblood Automotive & Tire has joined the Michelin Commercial Service Network (MCSN), expanding the MCSN coverage in Texas. With 22 service trucks and 30 TIA-certified service specialists, Youngblood will offer a complete range of services, including repairs, inspection and alignments, and 24/7/365 emergency road service (ERS), the company noted.

The Michelin Commercial Service Network is designed to help fleets maximize uptime and ensure consistent service from a nationwide franchise network. Michelin said it continues to increase the MCSN footprint, with several members added in recent months. The addition of Youngblood brings the MCSN to approximately 600 locations across the United States.

“Successfully serving the central Texas area for 46 years demonstrates the level of quality and service Youngblood Automotive & Tire provides to its customers,” said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin Americas Truck Tires Division. “On behalf of Michelin, we welcome Youngblood into the MCSN family.”

According to the company, Youngblood will provide professional service to commercial customers with Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal truck tires and MRT Retreads. Other product offerings include industrial, earth mover, agricultural, trailer, and passenger/light-truck tires. The third-generation family-owned business operates three commercial/retail locations in central Texas including:

Austin

Brady

Temple

“The driving force behind our success is service. Showing up each day ready to compete for our customer through service is what makes us successful,” said Mike Youngblood, owner of Youngblood Automotive & Tire. “Youngblood is honored to be a part of a very exclusive network of dealers focused on offering the best products and services in the country for commercial fleets.”