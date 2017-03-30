Fleet Owner
Home > MATS > Antique and classic trucks at MATS 2017

Antique and classic trucks at MATS 2017

Mar 30, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0

You didn't miss this, did you? Because if you were at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, you'd certainly have missed out if you didn't spend some time seeing the many classic and antique trucks owners brought out to the conference.

Don't think for a minute this was all of them to be found — there are rumors Fleet Owner may have run across a few more and a couple other strange thisses and thats — but come with us for a look around (and sometimes in) these trucks from another time.

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
by Brian Straight
Posted 18 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Are too many rules to blame for our infrastructure woes?
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 1 hour ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Worst Trucker in the World: U.S. Government edition
by Kevin Jones
Posted 1 week ago
in Running Lights
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×