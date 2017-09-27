ATLANTA. Allison Transmission on Sept. 27 announced plans for its first nine-speed model, a fully automatic transmission for Classes 3-7 vehicles aimed for release in 2020.

“With this new transmission, Allison continues to demonstrate its commitment to help achieve standards regarding fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Randy Kirk, senior vice president of product engineering and product teams.

During a press conference at the North American Commercial Vehicle show, Kirk said the transmission can offer up to “10% or more”greater fuel economy when compared with other transmissions. The transmission is particularly suited for distribution trucks, lease trucks, and school buses, Kirk said.

He added with the deep first gear ratio, the nine-speed transmission provides fuel savings as the gear train allows the torque converter to lock up early in first gear. Also, the transmission will include an engine stop-start system that provides immediate transmission engagement and vehicle hold while the engine is restarted.

“When combined with FuelSense, our software and electronic controls packages, and our other fuel-saving technologies, the nine-speed will set a new benchmark in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, achieving greenhouse gas emissions model benefits,” said Kirk. “Many OEMs in North America, Europe and Asia have expressed interest and excitement, with prototype evaluations beginning for them yet this year.”

Allison said the transmission will be manufactured at its plant in Indianapolis.