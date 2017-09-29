ASA Electronics' Voyager CVFPS16 Front Sensor System is designed to help make maneuvering commercial vehicles less stressful, the company recently announced.

The new system comes equipped with four sensors and an IPX6 waterproof camera. Visual and audible alerts help keep drivers aware of their vehicle’s proximity to objects.

The CVFPS16 will “plug n’ play” with other Voyager camera systems; the independent sensors are spaced evenly along the vehicle’s front bumper and offer a three-foot detection zone. Audible warnings become more frequent as the vehicle gets closer to objects. When an object is detected, the camera will trigger on automatically and transmit a video image showing the potential obstacle the sensors have detected.

“ASA is really focused on expanding our safety product line,” Joe Camacho, ASA's commercial vehicle OEM account manager, said. “We saw such great results and received such positive feedback since the release of our rear sensor system; this was the obvious next step for us.”

The sensors and camera work with any Voyager LCD monitor.