ATLANTA. Dana Inc. announced several product enhancements on Sept. 26, including the launch of the SPL 250 Lite driveshaft for heavy-duty trucks.

The new driveshaft is about 20 pounds lighter than competitive products, Steve Slesinski, director of product planning for Dana, said at a press event during the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show. It has been engineered to reduce noise and vibration without impacting performance, he said.

It will be formally launched in November, although some OEMs have already begun installing the driveshaft, Slesinski said.

Earlier this year, Dana launched the SPL 350 Lite driveshaft. The two share service components, increasing ease of service and simplifying inventory for truck owners and service facilities.

Dana also announced the addition of an aluminum hub option on Spicer D-Series steer axles with a 14,600-pound gross axle weight rating. The axles are targeted for on-highway, city-delivery, bus, and vocational applications.

Also at NACV, Dana said its Spicer S140 Series single-reduction, single-drive axle is now available as an option on medium-duty vehicles from Peterbilt Motors Co.