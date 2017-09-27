ATLANTA. Eberspaecher introduced its next generation 1Box aftertreatment system at the North American Commercial Vehicle show this week.

The shape of the 1Box helps reduce weight by about 40% over other box style solutions, said Dale Boone, director of product development of commercial vehicle business for the Americas.

He added the 1Box aftertreatment system integrates the diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction into one package.

Also at NACV, Eberspaecher introduced its new 1Line aftertreatment solution, which combines the DPF and SCR into a single component.

In addition, it showed the new compact mixer, which is engineered to work with all urea injector designs and styles.