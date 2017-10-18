Gabriel Ride Control is adding 11 different product lines for 62 different vehicle models, the company announced this week.

This year, Gabriel is adding new models to its ReadyMount Fully Loaded Struts, Max ControlTM Shocks, ProGuardTM Shocks, Load Carrier Shocks, Top Mounts, and HiJackers Shocks. Also, Gabriel is adding new models to four of its UltraTM lines: Ultra Struts, Ultra Shocks, Ultra Cartridges, and Ultra Spring Seats.

Gabriel is adding 125 new products in all. The company created the first automotive shock absorber, “The Snubber,” in 1907.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our line and coverage,” said Jon Gore, director of marketing at Gabriel North America. “We aim for as much availability as we can by adding new products and improving old ones. And of course, each new and old design is fit- and ride-tested to the highest standard.”

Gabriel products currently cover more than 96% of North American vehicles, according to the company.