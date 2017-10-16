At the 2017 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Distribution Solutions Conference, Great Dane will showcase several products designed for temperature-sensitive deliveries. Conference attendees can visit booth 239 to view an Everest refrigerated trailer and an Alpine refrigerated truck body both featuring Great Dane’s ThermoGuard liner with Microban broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection that helps fight bacteria growth, stains and odors for the life of the trailer or truck body.

“Great Dane is proud to be the only manufacturer to offer antimicrobial protection in its liners,” said Brandie Fuller, Great Dane’s vice president of marketing. “The addition of Microban as standard in our exclusive ThermoGuard and PunctureGuard liners provides our customers with products that will better prepare them to meet the more stringent standards of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).”

Among the items on display are:

A 48-ft. Everest Multi-Temp Refrigerated Trailer featuring several safety features, including ThermoGuard lining with Microban antimicrobial protection. It also has Great Dane’s ReverseAlert 4-in-1 backup alarm system featuring Grote’s integrated lamp that combines stop/tail/turn and backup functions into one industry-standard size lamp. Another safety feature on this reefer is Great Dane’s new RIG30 rear impact guard, which received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) ToughGuard award that recognizes rear underride guards that are designed to help prevent a range of deadly underride crashes. High output LED strip lighting is featured in the cove molding of the Everest to provide more uniform lighting coverage, resulting in fewer shadows and greater freedom in the placement of bulkheads and remote evaporators. Finally, this reefer has a 1.32” heavy-duty concentrated reefer cargo flat aluminum floor with a Safety-Grip surface. Rated at 20,000 pounds, this is the highest forklift-rated floor in the industry.

A 24-ft., 6-in. Alpine Refrigerated Truck Body featuring Great Dane’s ThermoGuard liner enhanced with Microban antimicrobial protection. Great Dane also partnered with lightweight metals engineers from Arconic to develop a prototype lightweight, aluminum rear frame design for the Alpine. This frame provides a 45-percent weight savings over the former stainless steel design. This sheet-and-post truck body also features a side door with Great Dane’s unique blade lock design that exerts constant pressure along the full height of the door to prevent air loss around the total perimeter. Other features on this Alpine include a 1.32” aluminum reefer cargo Safety-Grip floor, two rows of full-length horizontal logistics track and a Grote interior motion sensor dome light. It is mounted on a Hino 268 chassis.