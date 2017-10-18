National Fleet Products, a North American supplier of loading ramps and other aftermarket accessories for commercial vehicles, is offering new versions of its WM System Loading Ramps.

Designed as a low-cost, maintenance-free alternative to hydraulic liftgates, WM System ramps are suitable for a wide array of vehicle applications, including everything from vans to box trucks to class-8 trailers and service and delivery vehicles of all types.

The ramps are engineered to vertically stow just inside rear- and side-access doors and take up about 8.5 inches when folded and locked. With their built-in spring-assist feature and side handles, they require about 20 pounds of force and about five seconds to unfold or fold back into their storage position.

'The ergonomic ease and simplicity of our WM System Loading Ramps is quite simply unparalleled within the commercial vehicle industry," said Steven Peterson, president of National Fleet Products. "Compared to hydraulic liftgates, our WM System ramps require little training, are far faster, more reliable and operate for years with virtually no maintenance, not to mention our equivalent load capacities."

The ramps each incorporate a swivel-action mechanism that enables them to swing 90 degrees in and out like a door, allowing users to have vehicle access when the ramp is not in use. Vehicle-specific mounting plates are available for all major platform makes and models, and installation can take as little as two hours.

"By storing inside the vehicle until deployment, WM System Loading Ramps remain cleaner and drier than exterior-mounted hydraulic liftgates," Peterson said. "The aluminum WM System ramps come in both ridged and shot-blast anti-slip surface textures that significantly improve traction on inclined surfaces while reducing the risk of injury from a loss of footing."

When required, a WM System ramp can also function as a bridge or gangplank for use with loading docks, vehicle-to-vehicle cargo transfers and access to other elevated surfaces like steps.

WM System Loading Ramps come in two-panel configurations in lengths from 98 to 128 in. and three-panel configurations up to 16 ft. Ramp ends have rollers and adjustable flaps that can accommodate a wide variety of surface angles and textures.