Prestolite Electric expanded its range of high-output, drop-in replacement alternators with the North American launch of the AC172 Series from Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Systems, a family of 24V, 155-amp alternators for bus, motor coach and transit operations, the company announced this week.

A popular solution across multiple vehicle platforms in the European Union, the AC172 Series has seen original equipment placement in engines from Cummins, DAF, Deutz, MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Van Hool. These alternators commonly are used in pairs, depending on application and use.

"For years, our AC172 family of alternators has served the needs of transit fleets across Europe, supplying high-output power to double-decker tour buses in London and premium tour coaches in Germany," said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of aftermarket sales and marketing for Prestolite. "These days, many buses manufactured in Europe are operating in North America, which has created a real need for high-quality, proven replacement units."

AC172 alternators are offered in a range of configurations to accommodate various fit, performance and application needs in North America. Each new model includes technology to help transit fleet operators reduce operating and maintenance costs, increase vehicle uptime and lower total cost of ownership, the company noted.