Rotary Lift announced it has introduced the Mach 14 Flex powered by RedFire, a wireless, remote-controlled mobile column lift with a rated lifting capacity of 14,000 lbs.

The MCHF14 Flex is available in configurations of two, four, six or eight columns, providing a lifting capacity of 28,000 lbs. per axle and up to 112,000 lbs. total. It can be used to lift most medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. According to the company, it replaces the MCHF13 Flex, which had been the lowest-capacity lift in the Rotary Mach Flex line powered by RedFire.

Rotary Lift noted it now offers mobile column lifts with available lifting capacities of 13,000, 14,000, 18,000 and 18,800 lbs. Customers can choose between wired and wireless communications, as well as remote-control vs. column controls.

“Mobile column lifts are incredibly popular because they’re so easy to buy and start using right away to service a wide range of vehicles,” said Doug Spiller, heavy-duty product manager. “Adding the Mach 14 Flex to our mobile column line gives customers the option of a mid-capacity lift with all the latest technology, including Rotary’s exclusive remote control. Our unmatched network of factory-trained distributors can work with customers to evaluate which lift is best for their specific needs.”

The MCHF14 Flex features a joystick control for two speeds of up and down movement, and a lower-to-locks button. In addition, the lift is battery-operated with an onboard charger, the company noted. Software updates can be implemented without cords, keys, chips or opening the lift panel.