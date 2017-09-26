Accuride's ROLLiant hub system from KIC was first introduced at the 2017 North American Commercial Vehicle show in Atlanta, GA.

Accuride introduced its ROLLiant hub system from KIC, the first long-life, low-maintenance hub system to come with a 10-year warranty, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, during the North American Commercial Vehicle show in Atlanta.

The technology is designed for North American commercial vehicle fleets seeking long-life hub performance, and truck and trailer OEMs that want to simplify wheel end installation and boost throughput during assembly.

“KIC’s engineers developed ROLLiant in response to industry demand for a more affordable hub system that was easy to install and maintain, and could last the life of both trucks and trailers,” John Schneider, the KIC president, said. “Its patent-pending technology maintains tight wheel-bearing tolerances for safe, reliable performance and enables us to offer industry-leading warranties for truck and trailer applications.”

Proper wheel bearing adjustment is critical to achieving safe, reliable performance that allows long-life truck and trailer operation, Accuride notes. A deviation in adjustment – even the width of a human hair – can mean the difference between safe, reliable hub system performance and premature tire wear, wheel seal failure, and premature bearing failure. The ROLLiant system’s patent-pending extended bearing cone technology improves on existing precision bearing systems to keep wheel bearings in tight, consistent alignment year after year, the company said during the announcement.

ROLLiant works with both straight-spindle and tapered-spindle hub designs and does not need specialized spindle nuts or extra parts. Each ROLLiant hub is assembled with 100% endplay inspection and serialization for complete traceability and optimal bearing life, according to Accuride.

The ROLLiant System Includes:

Precision-machined hub with fill port for easy lubrication.

Pre-installed ROLLiant™ extended bearing cones

Bearing cups installed

Factory-installed seal

Spindle nut system

Hubcap and gasket

Patent-pending packaging maintains Accuride’s stringent hub cleanliness standards.

Accuride offers a 10-year warranty for trailer applications and a 7-year warranty for trucks. ROLLiant is specifically designed for ease of installation during truck and trailer assembly and provides dependable, long-life, low-maintenance service for fleets. Customers may contact their Accuride sales representative for ordering details.

For more about Accuride’s ROLLiant hub system from KIC, or to download a copy of the ROLLiant brochure, visit kic-group.com/ROLLiant. Those attending the NACV show can visit the Accuride Wheel End Solutions booth No. 5338 for a demonstration of ROLLiant and a closer look at the latest wheel and wheel-end technologies from Accuride, Gunite and KIC.