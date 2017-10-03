In response to growth at its Acuña, Mexico, manufacturing campus, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems established a logistics center there to help improve materials flow, inventory control and cost savings.

Initially opened in mid-2016 with a significant expansion in January 2017, the logistics center is the fourth building on the company's Acuña campus.

The company’s Acuña operation had previously relied on several satellite warehouses for receiving and distribution. With consolidation into a single center, the campus can better manage inventory and monitor incoming and outgoing materials flow. The 109,000 square foot center is 1.5 miles from Bendix’s Acuña Plant 1, and is staffed by 38 employees. That number is expected to grow to meet an increased need. The facility serves as a centralized receiving and inspection destination.

"Growth in our Acuña operation over the last few years has been extraordinary," said Jackie Perez, Bendix Acuña plant manager. "A centralized distribution center is part of our strategic plan for future expansion. The logistics center has had a tremendous impact on our operation’s efficiency. Most importantly, the new centralized process improves our effectiveness in meeting customer needs."

The expanding Acuña campus includes an advanced new assembly line to produce driver control modules.