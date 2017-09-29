Chevin Fleet Solutions, which provides of fleet management software, reported 47% increase in business across its North American region over the past year.

The company attributed the growth to product developments, awards, customer service, and expanding its regional teams. The growth, the company said in a Sept. 26 announcement, surpassed last year’s target and is forecast to continue into the new fiscal year.

Chevin’s FleetWave software has undergone significant developments that have generated more interest in the product. FleetWave 2.9 – the latest version of Chevin’s software – delivers a host of new features to manage a fleet and its data.

“Chevin’s growing success is a reflection of our software’s evolution, and the ongoing enhancements, updates and improvements we are making that address new industry trends and evolving client needs in fleet management and beyond," said Ron Katz, senior vice president of North American sales at Chevin.