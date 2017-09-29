Love's Travel Stop is open again along U.S. Highway 290 in Waller, TX. The store closed in December after sustaining fire damage.

All Love's nationwide are celebrating National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, with a special price that will benefit charity.

The Waller truck stop, which reopened on Thursday, offers the same 24/7 services as before, including snacks, fountain drinks, gourmet coffee, fresh fruits and vegetables, a game room, and more — including Arby’s. The restaurant underwent reimaging and now features the newest branding in the dining area in addition to a new kitchen.

The remodeled travel stop offers more food selections, including roller grill items and fresh sandwiches. There is expanded space for customers and touch-free amenities in the restrooms.

The travel stop offers five showers and 75 truck parking spaces for professional drivers.

“We’re happy to reopen our Waller Love’s Travel Stop as it serves countless drivers between Houston and Austin,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We recognize the need for services and safe places to park and rest in this area and our construction team worked as quickly as possible to reopen it. We look forward to serving professional drivers with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for in Waller once again.”

The store reopens during Love’s annual companywide campaign to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Residents can get involved by purchasing paper balloons for $1, $5 or $20 through September 30. In honor of National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, sales from all 24 oz. coffees and cappuccinos benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Customers can purchase a 24 oz. hot beverage for only $1 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time at more than 430 locations in 41 states.