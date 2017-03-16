Known for its innovative and successful approach as a truckload carrier, U.S. Express Enterprises Inc. has announced a new generation of leadership with Erick Fuller taking on the role of CEO and Lisa Quinn Pate now president and chief administrative officer. Current CEO Max Fuller, who founded the carrier in 1986 with partner Pat Quinn, will now serve as the company’s executive chairman.

"Eric and Lisa's new management roles represent one of many building blocks in our ongoing preparation for years of future success based on data-driven strategies," said Fu ller. "Our industry will continue to get more competitive, and the companies with the best leaders, people, processes and equipment will come out on top. I'm confident that Eric and Lisa are the right people to take U.S. Xpress to the next level."

Eric Fuller has been with U.S. Express for almost 20 years, serving as its president and COO for the last five. Over his time with the company, he has also filled a number of roles including regional operations manager and sr. VP of operations.

The fleet’s new president Lisa Quinn Pate had been serving as its general counsel and chief administrative officer. She joined U.S. Xpress in 2002, working in information technology, human resources and safety.

Making the new leadership announcement, the company said Max Fuller will remain as a full-time executive in his new role, primarily focusing on long-term strategy, industry innovation, talent development and equipment.

"Lisa and I, and the company as a whole, have been fortunate to have Max's leadership and mentorship throughout the years, and we anticipate having him working directly with us every day for years to come,” said Eric Fuller. “He and Pat Quinn built this company with the intent of it being successful long term. With the support of Max and our 10,000-strong employee base, we intend to make that a reality and ensure U.S. Xpress remains one of the leading providers of transportation services throughout North America."