Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company has upgraded its North East Truck and Trailer Sales facility in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Utility Trailer manufactures refrigerated trailers, dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner curtain-sided trailers. The new North East Truck grows from a two-bay service facility on two acres to a modern facility with eight service bays on 6.5 acres, said Andy LeBlanc, the North East general manager. “Our business has been growing and we couldn’t deliver the kind of productive service that we want to provide our customers.”

The new facility is handicap accessible and includes a driver’s waiting area complete with customer Wi-Fi and free coffee. A high-pressure wash is also available to clean the trailers. The new facility includes a 5,000-square foot parts warehouse, a 4,200-square foot parts showroom, and a 7,500-square foot service center with four drive-through 129’ service bays that can hold eight 53’ trailers.

“Our facility is in a major hub in Nova Scotia,” added LeBlanc. “Visible in all directions, it is at the largest intersection in Nova Scotia on the Trans-Canada Highway. All traffic traveling to and from Newfoundland, New Brunswick and the port city of Halifax travel through here.”

The new North East Truck and Trailer Sales facility is at 83 Hub Centre Drive, Upper Onslow, Nova Scotia. It is near the Trans Canada Highway and Nova Scotia Highway 102, just off Onslow Road.