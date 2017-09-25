Rush Enterprises selected RigMaster Power to be its preferred supplier for auxiliary power units, the companies recently announced.

Rush Truck Centers' dealerships will be both sales and service centers for all RigMaster Power's product line. Representatives of Rush and RigMaster are now training and shipping orders to a select group of initial stores.

Founded in 1993, Toronto-based RigMaster Power International produces anti-idling solutions for the transportation market.

Rush Enterprises owns and operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the US, representing truck and bus manufacturers including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Kalmar, Ford, Mitsubishi Fuso, Blue Bird, Elkhart, Collins and IC Bus. The company's dealerships in 20 states and offer sales of new and used vehicles and equipment to aftermarket parts, service, and body shop operations plus a wide array of financial services, including financing, insurance, leasing, and rental.