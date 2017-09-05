Daseke Inc. announced a merger with R&R Trucking, a specialized transporter of defense and commercial AA&E (arms, ammunitions and explosives) cargo. This marks Daseke’s fourth company addition since May 1, 2017, the company noted.

“With over 3,800 tractors and over 8,200 flatbed and specialized trailers, Daseke is the largest owner of flatbed and specialized equipment in North America, yet accounts for less than 1 percent of the highly fragmented $133 billion flatbed and specialized freight market,” said Don Daseke, president and chief executive officer, Daseke Inc. “We took Daseke public in February of this year to accelerate our vision of building North America's premier flatbed and specialized transportation company. We continue to attract top-tier companies to join us as we build upon our national scale and further enhance the synergies throughout our unique transportation network.”

Daseke continued: “R&R Trucking is highly specialized, transporting the nation's most sensitive cargo. Fewer than 20 companies in the United States are approved to provide transportation for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. They are also one of the very few companies approved by the Department of Defense to own and operate high security terminals.”

Founded in 1988, R&R Trucking comprises three operating companies, R&R Trucking Inc., TNI (USA) Inc. DBA AATCO and NEI Transport LLC. Primarily through the use of team drivers, the R&R Trucking companies move specialty cargo requiring unique training and security clearances. This includes the transport of defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials throughout their network of high security terminals.

"Our highly-credentialed expert team drivers are proud to serve our country,” said Phil Nelson, president and chief executive officer, R&R Trucking. “I knew this was going to be one of the best opportunities the company would ever have. We are going to continue to do what we do best, but now we will have all the support and benefits of being a Daseke company, like consolidated purchasing power and collaboration with our top-quality sister companies.”