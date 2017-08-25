The Fleet Owner 500 Awards ceremony, which is being sponsored by Freightliner Trucks and Telogis , will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 5:30 pm at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Downtown Atlanta.

To honor advances and innovation in private fleet operations across the country, Fleet Owner is holding its inaugural “Fleet Owner 500 Awards” ceremony this fall in conjunction with the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) exposition in Atlanta, GA.

Eighteen fleets drawn from nine distinct industry segments are in the running for the awards, with these motor carriers selected from the annual “Fleet Owner 500” list of the largest private fleet operations in North America.

The nine segments from which the finalists are being selected from are:

Business/Home Services

Concrete

Construction

Food products

Manufacturing

Petroleum/Gases

Retail/Wholesale

Sanitation

Utilities

There are two finalists per each category listed above, with 18 finalists in total. In alphabetical order they are:

AmeriGas Partners

AT&T

Bimbo Bakeries

Clean Harbors Inc.

ConocoPhillips

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Henkels & McCoy

Ingersoll Rand USA

O’Reilly’s

Pepsi Co.

Pike Electric

Roberson’s Ready Mix

Time Warner Cable

TXI Transportation

United Rentals

Verizon Communications

Wal-Mart

Waste Management

Fleet Owner’s editors selected the finalists from the “Fleet Owner 500” list based on excellence in operations, executive strategy, and innovation.

“This is but one way we’re trying to highlight the valuable contribution private fleets make in helping the U.S. economy keep right on ticking,” noted Sean Kilcarr, Fleet Owner’s editor in chief.

“The size and scope of today’s private fleet industry, as well as what’s demanded of them, is changing rapidly as transportation demands shift in the face of the meteoric rise in e-commerce and urbanization, to name two of many trends,” he noted. “That’s why we believe these awards are needed to help shine the spotlight on those unsung contributors to the modern-day lifestyle we all enjoy.”

The Fleet Owner 500 Awards ceremony, which is being sponsored by Freightliner Trucks and Telogis, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 5:30 pm at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Downtown Atlanta. Click this link for more information.