ATLANTA. The inaugural Fleet Owner 500 awards were handed out during a reception held here in conjunction with the first-ever North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show – awards designed to highlight the role of private fleets in the trucking industry and the U.S. economy.

Eighteen fleets drawn from nine distinct industry segments were in the running for the awards; motor carriers drawn from the annual “Fleet Owner 500” list of the largest private fleet operations in North America.

The nine winners in their respective industry segments were as follows:

Business/Home Services: Time Warner Cable , which is undergoing a name change to “Spectrum” since its purchase by Charter Communications.

TXI Transportation

Construction: Pike Electric

Food Products: Bimbo Bakeries

Manufacturing: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Petroleum/Gases: ConocoPhillips

Retail/Wholesale: Wal-Mart

Sanitation: Waste Management

Utilities: AT&T

Fleet Owner’s editors selected the winners based on excellence in operations, executive strategy, and innovation.

“This is but one way we’re trying to highlight the valuable contribution private fleets make in helping the U.S. economy keep right on ticking,” explained Sean Kilcarr, Fleet Owner’s editor-in-chief, during the awards ceremony.

“The size and scope of today’s private fleet, as well as what’s demanded of them, is changing rapidly as transportation demands shift in the face of the rapid rise in e-commerce and urbanization, to name two of many trends,” he said. “That’s why we believe these awards are needed to help shine the spotlight on those unsung contributors to the modern-day lifestyle we all enjoy.”