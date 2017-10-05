Communications company MetTel this week announced a new set of technology innovations to help companies and municipal governments activate their mobile workforce and vehicle fleet assets with IoT connectivity — MetTel's Fleet Management Solutions.

The new offering harnesses telematics, mobile devices, mobile network connectivity and mobile applications all rolled into an integrated package that accelerates workflow through mobile workforce management and field service automation.

"For years, most telematics companies have offered one piece of the puzzle, whether GPS-based tracking, Geofencing or ELD (Electronic Logging Device) automation," said Ryan Crandell, director of MetTel Fleet Management. "As transportation functions become digitized, MetTel Fleet will ensure your fleet assets and mobile workers aren't just isolated dots on a map. We have the power to connect the dots and activate your mobile workforce as one cohesive, productive and efficient unit that drives the business forward."

MetTel says its telematics technology enables organizations to send, receive, retrieve, and store information about vehicles, telecommunication devices, and employees, both locally and remotely.

MetTel's universal mobile connectivity includes a network of 650 carriers in more than 170 countries. Its communications management platform enables teams to track costs, inventory, maintenance, advanced offerings (video, travel) and more.

MetTel has formed an ecosystem of strategic partners in the telematics space, providing multiple options to customers to ensure all telematics components are integrated.

"The launch of MetTel's Fleet Management Solutions is aligned to our overall IoT strategy," said Max Silber, vice president of mobility and IoT for MetTel. "This latest offering leverages best-in-class solutions and ubiquitous global connectivity to turn mobile assets into viable business process enhancements."

MetTel's Fleet Management Solutions platform has six core areas of focus:

SaaS-Based Management Portal,

Mobile Worker Apps,

Mobile Management Apps,

Remote Camera, Dispatch & Route Planning,

Motor Carrier Services.

Each of these service areas focuses on components of a comprehensive telematics program producing benefits that include:

Multiple solutions and customized support — work with industry experts with 20+ years of enterprise vehicle and mobile worker automation experience;

Increased visibility to your mobile assets — managing real-time GPS and location information for all vehicles and equipment assets;

Data analytics/reporting — gain maximum intelligence to make better decisions in the future to cut costs and increase revenue;

Reduce insurance cost — establish safe driver practices and consulting for your drivers reducing the cost of insurance premiums;

Increase revenue — automating dispatch and driver communication functions enabling more jobs per week to be completed;

Paperwork automation — ELD hours of service driver logs, driver vehicle inspection, proof of service & delivery and IFTA reporting compliance automation savings;

Increased productivity — Drivers gain better records, reviews and habits given they know they are being monitored and teams at the back office have all they need to process each job without multiple phone calls and back-and-forth;

Reduce overall costs — no need for multiple vendors or continual add-ons, our fleet solutions team enables you to build just the right solution from one vendor.

no need for multiple vendors or continual add-ons, our fleet solutions team enables you to build just the right solution from one vendor. MetTel says its fleet management solutions can be up and running for organizations in days — not months. There is no significant capital expense or added training, and it provides the ability to easily scale with a company's fleet and add new features as needed, the company said in a press release this week.

MetTel's Fleet Management Solutions, the company says, are already helping a national transportation company deliver more packages with fewer resources in less time. It has also created a safer environment for its drivers by giving them the tools to automate, monitor and manage all regulatory and compliance needs, including ELD, HOS, IFTA, DVIR and FMCSA regulations.

A city government could deploy MetTel Fleet Management Solutions to address performance issues for waste and water divisions, which would provide insightful data on time spent, challenges and a better path to solutions. The MetTel offering also allows automation of job functions such as operations, maintenance, dispatch, driver identification, safety and more – saving fuel costs, time and automating records/history.

Channel partners and resellers of MetTel's Fleet Management Solutions will be able to tap into multiple industries: shipping and logistics, medical equipment, remote healthcare, HVAC, plumbing, construction, municipalities and many other organizations with a mobile workforce.