ATLANTA. Mitchell 1 announced upgrades to its RepairConnect diagnostic truck repair software, including anti-lock braking and transmission diagnostic trouble codes and repair information in a single location through TruckSeries.

RepairConnect is integrated with all major scan tools and supports SAE protocols. The system provides the ability to access accurate diagnostic repair procedures in seconds, the company said.

“Every feature in RepairConnect has been developed with the goal of increasing technician productivity, helping ensure that repairs are completed correctly the first time, to ultimately reduce vehicle downtime,” said general manager Scott DeGiorgio. “The addition of ABS and transmission codes in RepairConnect gives truck repair shops immediate access to comprehensive service information and eliminates the ‘replace and pray’ scenario that can result in a comeback for the same problem.”

Mitchell 1 said its TruckSeries is the only comprehensive repair information software suite of its kind for trucks. The company is headquartered in Poway, CA. The announcement was made at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

DeGiorgio said that it generally takes one year for the company’s master technicians to fully develop the required information when new truck models are introduced. He said the company receives information from some truck and engine makers, but not all of them.