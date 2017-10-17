Ozark Motor Lines, Inc., a family-owned ground transportation services company based in Memphis, TN, is putting a new pay package in place for its drivers; increasing both cents per mile and accessorial pay.

Starting rates for linehaul drivers under the new pay package are 41 cents per mile for drivers with less than a year of experience all the way up to 46 cents per mile for drivers with five or more years of experience, with pay now topping out at 48 cents per mile.

Line haul team drivers start between 23 and 26 cents per mile, topping out at 26 cents per mile, while regional drivers can expect to start between 38 and 43 cents per mile, depending on experience, with top-out pay at 46 cents per mile, the company said.

Ozark added that it makes insurance benefits available to new drivers from their date of hire, which includes “Teladoc” or telephone access to physicians, plus dental, vision, life and disability insurance options. Cancer and minimal essential coverage insurance options are also available one month after the driver’s hire date, noted the motor carrier.

Ozark pointed out that its flexible home time program gives drivers 48 hours of home time after spending 10 days on the road, with the option opt to stay out longer in exchange for extended home time hours. Other benefits include 401k plan, sign-on bonus, PrePass, no Hazmat, no loading or unloading, and no Canadian or NYC routes.