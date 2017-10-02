Total Quality Logistics, the nation’s second largest freight brokerage firm, last week launched the TQL Carrier Dashboard, the company’s new web portal and free mobile app exclusively for carriers.

The technology replaces TQL’s Carrier Web Portal platform and adds features designed to simplify how commercial carriers search for loads and maximize their time.

Innovated and supported in-house by the company's developers, TQL Carrier Dashboard allows carriers and dispatchers to manage their freight from search to delivery through the web portal and mobile app. Carriers can also submit quotes on available loads, send invoices and upload other load documents.

As an added feature available on the mobile app, carriers can provide location updates automatically to help reduce calls they receive from brokers requesting updates on their status.

“Logistics is a fast-paced industry that is constantly evolving to keep up with economic demands,” said Kerry Byrne, the TQL president. “TQL continually looks for ways to create more efficiency for carriers which is key to our ability to provide the best service possible to customers.”

The release of Carrier Dashboard comes just a few months after the relaunch of TQL TRAX, the company’s free and secure web portal and mobile app for customers. In May, TQL added Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) technology to TRAX, allowing customers who move LTL to manage their shipments with the same efficiency and convenience enjoyed by full truckload customers.



TQL moves more than 28,000 loads every week and employs more than 160 carrier relations specialists dedicated to supporting its network of carriers and drivers with live, 24/7/365 support.