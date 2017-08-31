TRAC Intermodal announced it is expanding availability of its TRAC Select offering to serve the country’s busiest ports, including the Los Angeles/Long Beach and New York/New Jersey ports.

Launched in February, TRAC Select is a chassis pool fleeted with a specialty chassis and services to meet specific marketplace needs, according to the company.

The company also noted that at the NY/NJ ports, demand for TRAC Select has grown with the arrival of larger ships now calling at the ports and an increase in shipping traffic to East Coast ports as a result of the recently expanded Panama Canal.

“We pioneered the Premium Equipment alternative pool when we introduced TRAC Select last winter,” said Keith Lovetro, president and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. “Business requirements and market forces are driving motor carriers, BCO’s and others to find more efficient and flexible ways to source chassis at the country’s busiest ports. As port volumes and chassis utilization increase, customers tell us they want access to a guaranteed supply of high-quality chassis and a smoother transaction experience to ensure an uninterrupted flow of goods.”