The American Trucking Assns. hired Ed Gilroy as the federation’s new senior vice president of legislative affairs and Jay Lim as vice president of legislative affairs, the group announced on Sept. 18.

“ATA is recognized in Washington as the most authoritative voice advocating for a pro-safety, pro-efficiency, pro-trucking agenda in Washington,” Chris Spear, the ATA President and CEO, said. “By adding Ed and Jay to our legislative affairs staff, we are putting ATA in an even stronger position to address the changing needs of our association and our industry. I’m delighted to have them on board.”

After more than 15 years as director of workforce policy for the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Gilroy returns to ATA where he served in some legislative affairs roles including as vice president.

“My time on the Hill and at ATA has given me a deep appreciation for the work the trucking industry does and the challenges it faces, and I’m happy to be back to help move their agenda forward,” Gilroy said.

Lim comes to ATA after several years working for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“In my time in the Senate, I’ve had the opportunity to work on several trucking-related issues. I’m pleased to be joining the ATA team to continue working on those issues and serving this tremendous industry,” Lim said.