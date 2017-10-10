The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) transitioned to its new leadership for the 2017-2018 term during the recent CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada.

Christopher Turner of the Kansas Highway Patrol is the new president of the Alliance. Scott Carnegie of the Mississippi Highway Patrol is CVSA’s vice president. John Samis of the Delaware State Police was elected by the membership to the position of secretary.

According to the agency, CVSA’s immediate past president Julius Debuschewitz of Yukon Highways and Public Works will be unable to serve his term as past president. Per the CVSA bylaws, the board of directors shall comprise the three most recent past presidents able to serve. As a result, previous past presidents Tom Fuller of the New York State Police and Mark Savage of the Colorado State Patrol have each agreed to serve one more term as past president.

CVSA noted that Turner has served in law enforcement for 20 years and manages the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP), motor carrier inspectors fixed/mobile weight enforcement and crash reconstruction teams. Turner served as chair of both the CVSA Election and Finance Committees, vice chair of CVSA’s Programs Initiatives Committee (now the Policy and Regulatory Affairs Committee) and vice chair of the Adjudicated Citations Ad Hoc Committee. He has moderated several technology forums for CVSA and served as a region member of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ (AAMVA) Law Enforcement Standing Committee and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Performance Standards, Measurements and Benchmarks Working Group.

Carnegie has been with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 24 years and is currently the director of the Motor Carrier Division. He leads multiple aspects of Mississippi’s commercial motor vehicle enforcement and operations programs which include: commercial driver’s license, information technology, compliance investigations, safety audits, and outreach and enforcement operations. According to CVSA, Carnegie also served as the CVSA Region II vice president on the CVSA Board of Directors and is the current chair of the CVSA Finance Committee. He just recently completed his term as chair of the CVSA Election Committee and served on a CVSA ad hoc committee on training-related issues and actively participated in strategic planning for the future of the alliance.

Samis has been with the Delaware State Police for 24 years and is currently the MCSAP supervisor of its Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit. He served CVSA Region I for two years as the vice president and for the last two years as the Region I president. CVSA added that Samis is the incoming chair of the CVSA Election Committee and has been a member of the CVSA Finance Committee for the past two years. For the last four years, he attended CVSA's yearly leadership meetings in Washington D.C. He was also an active participant in developing CVSA's strategic plan.

Other leadership changes

Scott Dorrler with the New Jersey State Police is the Region I president. Sgt. Eric Bergquist, Maine State Police, is the Region I vice president. John Broers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol is the Region III president with John Hahn of the Colorado State Patrol serving as the Region III vice president. Lt. Daniel Wyrick of the Wyoming Highway Patrol is Region IV’s vice president. Sean Mustatia of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure will serve as region vice president. Chris Nordloh of the Texas Department of Public Safety is the Size and Weight Committee chairman.