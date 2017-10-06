Famous Rhodes joined the Work Truck Solutions board of directors, the company announced this week. His automotive and digital marketing experience will be used as Work Truck Solutions expands its services in the work truck industry.

"Famous Rhodes' impact on the industry is unquestioned," said Kathy Schifferle, founder and CEO of Work Truck Solutions. "We're very fortunate to count him on our team; with his guidance, Work Truck Solutions will better navigate our rapid growth."

With 15 years of management and executive-level experience in the automotive industry, Famous brings an understanding of how technology and data can form efficiencies and provide benefits to dealers; this gives him the ability to create strategy and build company success, according to a Work Truck Solutions press release.

Starting out working at a dealership in Houston, Rhodes expanded his knowledge and skills ultimately making an impact in the online auto industry. He has more than 20 filed patents related to technology and helped to build out the automotive vertical at in eBay Motors. Famous later relocated to Florida, where he led the country's largest auto dealership group, AutoNation, into the e-commerce arena, building its digital presence for AutoNation.com and the over 300 retail locations.

"I constantly look for the next disruptor in the market using technology and data to open up markets. [Work Truck Solutions] is that disruptor for the commercial truck market," Rhodes said. "Work Truck Solutions is a truly innovative solution in the market that helps automotive retailers in the US sell their commercial trucks."

Founded in 2013, Work Truck Solutions provides dealerships, OEMs, and body manufacturers who produce and sell commercial trucks and vans software solutions to manage their business and increase profits.