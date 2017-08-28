Fleet Complete announced that Sandeep Kar has joined the company as chief strategy officer. With more than 250,000 subscribers across North America, Europe and Australia, Fleet Complete said its corporate strategy is at the next phase of expansion with the new CSO spearheading its global growth acceleration.

“Well-known in the industry’s C-Suite circles as a thought leader, driving clarity in strategic thinking, Sandeep Kar brings unparalleled expertise and experience in propelling growth in a commercial vehicle ecosystem,” according to Fleet Complete. “Specializing in advanced connected truck technologies and associated business models, Kar previously served as global vice president at Frost & Sullivan, heading the research for the organization’s automotive and transportation practice and redefining strategic paradigms around products, platforms, processes, and personnel. He is a frequent keynote and panel speaker at leading conferences across the board and is often quoted in the industry’s prominent journals and publications.”

In his new role, Kar will lead Fleet Complete’s corporate strategy as the organization focuses on growth driven by a combination of IoT technologies, econometrics, mobile resource management applications, and penetration of developed and emerging markets. Guided by his vision, the company noted it will be broadening its reach to lead the global commercial vehicle space and develop new technology standards in the industry.

“Digitization is bringing tectonic changes to all corners of the global commercial vehicle industry,” Kar said. “Fleet Complete’s growth has been fueled by exemplary customer focus and intuitive solutions that not only help users reduce business costs, but also create new revenue streams. I am thrilled to join this rapidly growing organization as it evolves into a global force. Together, we will drive powerful innovations and ecosystem collaborations to deliver industry-leading IoT solutions to our customers and client partners. This new phase of Fleet Complete’s expansion will manifest through advanced technologies and growth in both current and new markets. I am eager to be a part of this new chapter and help align cadence and corporate vision. These are exciting times.”

“I am very pleased to welcome Sandeep Kar to our core,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “He is a proven thought leader with a tremendous breadth of industry experience, global perspective and demonstrated success in driving global strategy. He will help take Fleet Complete’s international prominence goals to the next level.”