Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America Inc. announced the promotion of Gene Hedbany to manager of field services.

In his new position, Hedbany will divide his time between Fuso headquarters in Logan Township, NJ, and traveling in the field with the company’s field service manager staff.

Before coming to Fuso in October 1994, Hedbany served as a regional parts and service manager for a seven-state territory for another OEM.

He joined Mitsubishi Fuso as a product support/field service manager (PSM) and, with the exception of a short stint in Sales, Hedbany has been a dedicated product support manager throughout his tenure at FUSO, working closely with dealer personnel and customers for nearly 23 years.

According to Jecka Glasman, Fuso’s president and CEO, “Gene’s extensive field and dealer knowledge will serve him well in his new position and makes him a valuable asset to the service department and to Fuso.”